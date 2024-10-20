Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
21. Combinatorics and Probability
Probability
Multiple Choice
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute if and
A card is drawn from a standard deck of 52 cards. What is the probability that the card is a diamond or a king?
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.