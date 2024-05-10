Tangent Lines & Derivatives

Precalculus
Given the function f(x)=4x2−1f(x)=4x^2-1f(x)=4x2−1, calculate the slope of the tangent line at x=−3x=-3x=−3.
Given the function f(x)=x2−10x+2f(x)=x^2-10x+2, calculate the slope of the tangent line at x=2x=2.
Given the function f(x)=x2+100f(x)=x^2+100, calculate the slope of the tangent line at x=0x=0.
Given the function f(x)=3(x2−1)f(x)=3(x^2-1), find the equation of the tangent line at x=1x=1.
Find the derivative of the function f(x)=4x2−9xf(x)=4x^2-9x.
Use the definition of a derivative, to find the derivative of the function g(x)=x3g(x)=x^3g(x)=x3 at x=−1x=-1x=−1.