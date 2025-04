Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into.

Plotted points are:  ( − 3 , 0 ) , \left(-3,0\right), (−3,0), ( 0 , 1 ) , ( 2 , 0 ) , \left(0,1\right),\left(2,0\right), (0,1),(2,0), &  ( 5 , 0 ) \left(5,0\right) (5,0)