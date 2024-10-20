Graph the given quadratic function. Identify the vertex, axis of symmetry, intercepts, domain, range, and intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. ﻿ f ( x ) = − ( x − 5 ) 2 + 1 f\left(x\right)=-\left(x-5\right)^2+1 f(x)=−(x−5)2+1﻿