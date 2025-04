Find the acute angle solution to the following equation involving cofunctions.  θ \theta θ is in degrees.

 cos ⁡ ( 2 θ + 15 ) = sin ⁡ ( 5 θ + 12 ) \cos\left(2\theta+15\right)=\sin\left(5\theta+12\right) cos(2θ+15)=sin(5θ+12)