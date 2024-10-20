A right triangle with an angle of ﻿ 31 ° 31° 31°﻿ has a hypotenuse of ﻿ 10 10 10﻿. Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the ﻿ 31 ° 31° 31°﻿ angle (y), and the side adjacent to the ﻿ 31 ° 31° 31°﻿ angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.