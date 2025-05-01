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- Appraisals and Action Tendencies quiz9. Emotion and Motivation15 Terms
- Theories of Emotion quiz #19. Emotion and Motivation40 Terms
- Theories of Emotion quiz #29. Emotion and Motivation40 Terms
- Theories of Emotion quiz #39. Emotion and Motivation40 Terms
- Theories of Emotion quiz #49. Emotion and Motivation40 Terms
- Theories of Emotion quiz #59. Emotion and Motivation19 Terms
- Theories of Emotion definitions9. Emotion and Motivation15 Terms
- Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #110. Developmental Psychology40 Terms
- Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #210. Developmental Psychology40 Terms