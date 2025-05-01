1. Introduction to Sociology
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
Which of the following is NOT a major theoretical approach in sociology?1views
A functionalist sociologist would likely agree with which of the following statements?1views
Which of the following intellectuals is associated with functionalism?1views
Which of the following statements about conflict theory is true?
I.Conflict theory is a macro level approach to sociology.
II.Karl Marx and W.E.B Du Bois were prominent figures in the foundation of conflict theory.
III.Conflict Theory focuses in the manifest functions of different social structures.1views