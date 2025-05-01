9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
The customs and behaviors associated with a social class are known as...
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of structural mobility?
- Multiple Choice
Anna and her family live in an apartment in a low-income neighborhood. Though they have enough money for heat and food, Anna can't afford many of the things her friends have, like new clothes, streaming services, and fieldtrips. Her family's income is below the median income in her city. Which concept best describes Anna's situation?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best distinguishes absolute poverty from relative poverty?