14. Education
Theoretical Perspectives on Education
Based on your understanding of the functionalist perspective, which statement would you expect a functionalist sociologist to agree with?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be examples of cultural capital?
I. Owning a computer for working on homework.
II. A parent with a master's degree, who can help you navigate college bureaucracy.
III. Access to a private tutor for the SAT.
- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The hidden curriculum often ends up benefiting students from high socioeconomic status backgrounds.
- Multiple Choice
A focus on credentials leads to increased ___________ among adults in a society.