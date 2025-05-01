W.E.B. Du Bois made fundamental contributions to the field of sociology through his work studying the experiences and challenges of African American in the late 1890s and early 1900s. Based on his work, which sociological approach did Du Bois take?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
1. Introduction to Sociology
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about conflict theory is true?
I.Conflict theory is a macro level approach to sociology.
II.Karl Marx and W.E.B Du Bois were prominent figures in the foundation of conflict theory.
III.Conflict Theory focuses in the manifest functions of different social structures.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what conflict theory is in sociology. Conflict theory is a macro-level approach that focuses on the ways in which social structures create inequalities and conflicts between different groups in society.
Step 2: Evaluate statement I: "Conflict theory is a macro level approach to sociology." Since conflict theory analyzes large-scale social structures and power dynamics, this statement is true.
Step 3: Evaluate statement II: "Karl Marx and W.E.B Du Bois were prominent figures in the foundation of conflict theory." Both Marx and Du Bois contributed significantly to ideas about social conflict and inequality, so this statement is true.
Step 4: Evaluate statement III: "Conflict Theory focuses in the manifest functions of different social structures." Manifest functions refer to the intended and recognized consequences of social structures, but conflict theory primarily focuses on latent functions and power struggles, not manifest functions. Therefore, this statement is false.
Step 5: Based on the evaluations, identify which combination of statements is true. Since I and II are true and III is false, the correct answer includes statements I and II only.
