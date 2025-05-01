Which of the following is NOT a major theoretical approach in sociology?
1. Introduction to Sociology
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
A functionalist sociologist would likely agree with which of the following statements?
Which of the following intellectuals is associated with functionalism?
Which of the following statements about conflict theory is true?
I.Conflict theory is a macro level approach to sociology.
II.Karl Marx and W.E.B Du Bois were prominent figures in the foundation of conflict theory.
III.Conflict Theory focuses in the manifest functions of different social structures.
Which statement demonstrates a conflict theory approach to sociology?
Symbolic interactionism focuses mainly on the interactions between:
Which of the following statements about symbolic interactionism are true?
I. Symbolic interactionism is a macro-level approach.
II. Erving Goffman and George Herbert Mead were pioneers in this field.
III. Symbolic interactionists believe that individual experiences create society's meaning.
Which sociological approach focuses on the individual experiences of people within a society?
W.E.B. Du Bois made fundamental contributions to the field of sociology through his work studying the experiences and challenges of African American in the late 1890s and early 1900s. Based on his work, which sociological approach did Du Bois take?