8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance
According to Durkheim, deviance is the violation of (the) __________?
Which of the following most accurately describes deviance according to strain theory?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The conflict perspective views deviance as a normal part of society that helps it function.
Differential Association Theory states that deviance is....