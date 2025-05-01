9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
Systems of Social Stratification
9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
Systems of Social Stratification
Guided videos.
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which country historically had a caste system?1views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly matches the type of social hierarchy system with the amount of status consistency within it?
I. Closed system: high consistency.
II. Closed system: low consistency.
III. Open system: low consistency.
IV. Open system: high consistency.1views