5. Socialization and the Life Course
Theories of Socialization
David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of:1views
- Multiple Choice
In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?1views
- Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the "Me" component of Mead's theory?1views
- Multiple Choice
How might formal operational thinking enhance adolescent social development?1views