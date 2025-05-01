Which of the following correctly matches the type of social hierarchy system with the amount of status consistency within it? I. Closed system: high consistency. II. Closed system: low consistency. III. Open system: low consistency. IV. Open system: high consistency.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved: A 'closed system' of social hierarchy is one where social mobility is very limited, meaning individuals' social status is largely fixed and consistent across different dimensions (e.g., wealth, power, prestige). An 'open system' allows for more social mobility, so status consistency tends to be lower because individuals can change their social position in some areas but not others.
Step 2: Define 'status consistency': This refers to the degree to which an individual's social status is uniform across various dimensions such as income, education, and occupation. High status consistency means these dimensions align closely, while low status consistency means they do not.
Step 3: Analyze the statements: Statement I says 'Closed system: high consistency' which aligns with the definition of a closed system where social positions are stable and consistent. Statement II says 'Closed system: low consistency' which contradicts the nature of closed systems. Statement III says 'Open system: low consistency' which fits the idea that open systems allow for variation in status dimensions. Statement IV says 'Open system: high consistency' which is less typical because open systems usually have more variation.
Step 4: Match the correct pairs: Based on the analysis, the correct matches are I (Closed system with high consistency) and III (Open system with low consistency).
Step 5: Review the answer choices and select the one that includes I and III as correct matches.
