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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required / Problem 7
Problem 7

A health study estimates the standard deviation of daily step counts as σ=9.8\(\sigma\)=9.8. How many participants are required to estimate the mean daily steps within 22 steps with 99%99\% confidence?