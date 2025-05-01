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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required / Problem 8
Problem 8
True or false: If samples of size
n
=
5
n=5
are drawn from a highly skewed population with finite variance, the distribution of the sample mean,
X
ˉ
\(\bar{X}\)
, is approximately normal.
A
True
B
False
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