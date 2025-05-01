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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required / Problem 8
Problem 8

True or false: If samples of size n=5n=5 are drawn from a highly skewed population with finite variance, the distribution of the sample mean, Xˉ\(\bar{X}\), is approximately normal.