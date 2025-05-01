7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 10
Problem 10
The mean daily temperature in Helsinki during winter months has a mean of and a standard deviation of . Suppose random samples of size are drawn from this population, and the mean temperature of each sample is recorded. What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means?