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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required / Problem 9
Problem 9

A researcher wants to compare the proportion of urban and rural residents who recycle regularly. She wants her estimate of the difference to be within 22 percentage points with 95%95\% confidence. Prior studies suggest that 35%35\% of urban and 27%27\% of rural residents recycle regularly. What is the minimum sample size she should use for each group?