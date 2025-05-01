7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required / Problem 9
Problem 9
A researcher wants to compare the proportion of urban and rural residents who recycle regularly. She wants her estimate of the difference to be within percentage points with confidence. Prior studies suggest that of urban and of rural residents recycle regularly. What is the minimum sample size she should use for each group?