So in the last couple of videos, we saw how to find the probability of an exact number of successes when we're given a binomial distribution. But in a lot of problems like the one we're going to work out down here, you'll be asked to calculate the probability of between two numbers of successes happening, or you may see other words, such as at least, greater than, less than, or something like that. And all that's happening here is that when you see these keywords, we're still just going to use this problem, this formula here, to solve these problems, but we're just going to have to add probabilities. Alright? So there's nothing new here.

We're basically just going to be adding a bunch of these formulas stacked on top of each other. Let's go ahead and walk through this example, and I'll show you how this works. Alright? So we have a marketing company that wants to analyze how many customers will open up a promotional email. So they send it to 10 customers.

In other words, that's the number of trials. Right? \( N = 10 \). So that's over here. Based on previous ad campaigns they've done or marketing campaigns, they find that 40% of the people typically open up the email.

However, that's the desired outcome, so that's the probability of success. That's \( p \), which means that, by the way, \( q \) is equal to the probability of failure, which is 0.60. Okay? So we have \( np \) and \( q \). Let's take a look at the first problem here.

The first problem says the probability that between 0 and 2 customers open up the email. This is not the probability that exactly 0 or exactly 2. It's between 2 and 2. And basically, all that means here is you're just going to add up where \( p \) is equal to the smaller number, which is 0, and you're just going to add all the way up until you get to whatever the bigger number is, so 2. So basically, between 0 and 2 means, if I sort of expand this, it's the probability that \( x \) is equal to exactly 0 plus the probability that \( x \) is equal to exactly 1 plus the probability that \( x \) is equal to exactly 2.

You're just stacking these things on top of each other. Why are you adding them? Because this is basically an or probability. Right? This is the probability that either 0 customers open up an email or 1 or 2.

And we add when we do or probabilities, we add them together. That's all that's going on here. Alright? So I'm going to go ahead and set up these equations over here, and then I'm just going to give you the numbers. So \( px = 0 \), again, using this formula over here and using our \( np \) and \( q \), it's just going to become \( 10 \choose 0 \), then this is going to be 0.4 to the \( 0 \) power, then sorry, \( 0.4 \times 0.6 \) raised to the \( 10 \) power. Alright? So remember, the exponent should always equal the number of trials that you have. So now we have plus. This is going to be \( 10 \choose 1 \).

Now this is going to be 0.4 raised to the 1 and then times 0.6 raised to the 9 power. Alright? Plus, and now \( 10 \choose 2 \), then we have 0.4 raised to the 2 power, and then times \( 0.6 \) raised to the 8. Alright? So go ahead and pause the video and see if you guys can work these out on your own.

But if not, what we could do, I'm just going to give you the numbers for these three values. Okay. Okay. So I'm going to keep it to 3 decimal places. This is going to be 0.006.

The second one is going to be 0.040. That's the second number. The third one is going to be 0.121. Alright? That makes sense because basically, what happens is if 40% is sort of the most probable, the lower numbers are going to have very low probabilities, and they'll kind of increase up until a certain point.

Alright? So this makes sense. And basically, if you just add up all of these three numbers, what you should get is a total probability of 0.167. That's our first answer. So in other words, there's a 16.7% chance that between 0 and 2 customers will open up this email.

Alright? That's really all there is to it. You're just adding up a bunch of these things. Let's take a look at the second example now. This is example B.

So what's now the probability that at least 3 open up the email? Alright? So again, you can sort of condense this down into sort of a shorthand. At least 3, if you go up to our table, basically just means that you're going to start at that lower number. So that number that they're giving you, 3, and then you're going to go up and add up everything until you have the maximum number of successes, which is, in this case, 10.

So at least 3. So in other words, at least 3, which is \( p \) that \( x \) is greater than or equal to 3, is basically that \( p(x = 3) \) all the way up until, and you're going to add up a bunch of things all the way up until \( p(x = 10) \). Alright? So in other words, if we were to expand this out, we're going to have something like 7 terms in this. So unfortunately, what happens is this is very long.

We'd have to do exactly what we did over here, but we'd have to do it for 7 or 8 terms instead of only 3. Is there a faster way to do this? And actually, there is, because we could use what's called the complement. Remember, the complement is basically just kind of like the opposite. Right?

So here's one way to think about this. Right? So \( p(x \geq 3) \) is kind of the opposite of \( p(x \leq 2) \). Alright? We know that the sum total of all of the probabilities of all of the outcomes in this experiment has to total up to 1.

So \( p(x \geq 3) \) customers opening up the email, plus \( p(x \leq 2) \), all of those probabilities have to add up to 1. We already just found what \( p \leq 2 \) is because that's basically what these three terms represent. Between 0 and 2 is another way of saying \( p \) is less than or equal to 2, right, because you're going all the way down to 0. So basically, what you can do here is that \( p(x \geq 3) \) is equal to 1 minus \( p_0 + p_1 + p_2 \). And we actually already know what all of these answers, what all of these numbers are.

Alright? So what I can do here is even if I hadn't calculated this in part A, this would still be a much faster way to do this problem, and I wouldn't actually have to crank out, like, 8 different terms because I only have 3 terms to figure out instead of 8. So sometimes it may be easier to subtract the complements, the probability of the complement, rather than adding up a bunch of probabilities. Alright? That's the point here.

Okay. So we actually already know what all of these three numbers will total up to, which is just 0.167. So basically, the probability that at least 3 customers open up the email is just going to be \( 1 - 0.167 \). So if you work this out, you're going to get 0.833. So there's an 83.3 percent chance that at least 3 customers open up this email, and that's the answer.

Alright, folks. As I do these types of problems, let me know if you have any questions, and I'll see you in the next one.