Welcome back, everyone. So in a previous video, we saw how to find the variance and standard deviation of a dataset, which just basically represents how spread out the data values are. But now we've been talking about discrete random variables and probability distributions, but you may have to find the variance and standard deviation for those. Conceptually, it means the same exact thing. Basically, how spread out are the numbers, the outcomes of your experiments.

But because we're dealing with probabilities, the equation is a little bit different. I'm going to show you how to calculate these in this video, and, basically, it's just going to be this equation over here. It looks a little scary at first, but I'm going to show you that all that happens is that when we're given a discrete random variable, we're going to make a table with columns for \(x \times p(x)\), then \(x^2 \times p(x)\). Alright? Let's go ahead and just jump right into this example, and I'll show you how this works.

Alright? So again, these equations look kinda scary at first, but basically, all that this equation is saying is you're going to take each value, each \(x\), square it, multiply it by its associated probability, add all those things up, and then we're going to subtract the mean squared. Alright? This bottom equation is something that you may see in a book. It's a little bit more conceptually easy to understand.

You take the difference between each value and the mean, then square that, add all those things up, and multiply by each probability. Alright? So it's a little bit different, but, ultimately, you'll get the same exact answer. Personally, I find this first equation is easier to use. That's the one we're going to use in this problem.

Alright? So let's just jump right into our problem. These are numbers we've already seen before. This table here shows the probability distribution for a number of kids that you would find in a random household in a random town. We're going to find the variance and standard deviation of this distribution here.

Okay? So again, when we have these data values that are given to us horizontally like this, first thing you want to do is you want to build a table with the values listed vertically. It's much easier to do it this way. We've already seen actually all of these numbers before, so we're not going to recalculate them. But, basically, if you were to just say each \(x \times p(x)\), you would get this column over here, and you would already even find the mean, which was the expected value, which is 1.1.

Alright? We actually already know what the mean of this distribution is. The mean is just 1.1 or 1.10, which means that we can also find the mean squared, because we just square that number. So, basically, this is just going to be 1.21 if you calculate that. Alright?

So if you look at this equation here, this giant mess over here, we actually already know what this number is. We already know what the mu squared. So, really, all that happens here is we just have to figure out what is the \(x^2 \times p(x)\). And, again, that's why you want to build a little column here for \(x^2 \times p(x)\). Okay?

So I'm just going to take each number and square it and then multiply it by its probability. So we've got \(0^2 \times 0.15\), which is still just 0. Then I've got \(1^2 \times 0.60\), which is still 0.60. Then I've got \(2^2 \times 0.30\), and that's going to equal, oh, I'm sorry. This is supposed to be 25 over here, which is going to equal, and that's going to equal 1.

Great. So if you add up all of these things here inside of this column, what you should get is you should get 1.60. So, basically, what happens is this represents the sum of \(x^2 \times p(x)\). Right? That's basically what this number represents.

That's actually what goes right here in this column. So you should make these little rows here. It's going to help you organize this information. So this is going to be 1.60. Okay?

So now how do you find the variance? Well, basically, what happens is you're going to take this thing over here and you're just going to subtract this thing over here. So we're going to take 1.60 like this, and we're going to subtract the previous number of 1.21. That's going to give us a variance of 0.39. Right?

This is basically this number minus this number. That's how you find the variance. Alright? So that's our first answer. We got 0.39.

And the last question we have to answer is what's the standard deviation? And remember, whenever you have one of these things, you should always figure out the other because they're just related by squares and square roots. The variance is just the standard deviation squared. So we just basically take the square root of this number we just found over here. What you should get is you should get a standard deviation of 0.62.

You may see this rounded to the first decimal place just because all of our data values are integers. So you may see this rounded to 0.6. And, basically, what happens is this has units, the standard deviation over here. The standard deviation would be 0.6, you know, kids per household or something like that. Okay?

So these are your two answers. You've got a variance of 0.39 or 0.4, and then we've got 0.6 kids. Alright? So, basically, what happens is, again, this represents the spread of the outcomes of this experiment. We've got a mean of 1.1, that's the expected value, with a standard deviation of about 0.6 kids.

Alright? That's it for this one. Now that we understand a little bit more about this, let's go ahead and take a look at some practice. Thanks for watching.