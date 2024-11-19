Up until now, when we've calculated variables like the mean and standard deviation, all of that stuff has been done by hand. And while that's perfectly fine for smaller samples of, let's say, 5 or 6 numbers, and you need to know how to do that by hand, a lot of problems in this course will involve larger datasets of, let's say, 20 or 30 numbers. So doing this stuff by hand can get extremely time-consuming. I want to show you how we can use technology to make this a little bit easier. I'm going to show you how to get what's called a five-number summary on a TI-84 graphing calculator.

This five-number summary is going to have 5 important numbers that will help you answer all the questions on the variables and the distribution in the datasets. Alright? So again, if you have a TI-84 calculator, have it out because you're going to follow along with me. I'm going to have a list of steps for you to refer back to later, but the most important thing is that you're following along with me. So let's get started here.

We're going to jump right into our problem. We have the ages of students in a college statistics class that are listed in this table. We're going to use a calculator to find our mean, median, standard deviation, and first and third quartiles. That's five numbers, and it's going to be five numbers with their symbols right over here.

The first thing you're going to have to do here is get all your numbers into the calculator, and we've actually seen how to do this before. So we've got our calculators. I'm going to hit the stat button, and I'm going to go to the edit page. The edit page is going to basically bring up a table where I'm going to input some numbers. Now if you already have numbers here, I'm going to show you a way you can clear that out really quickly. Hit the stat button again, go to clear list, and then type in L1 that contains that list.

Hit the done key and then go back, and you should see that the page is blank now. So you can just edit you can put in all these numbers. So now we're just going to go ahead and plug all these numbers in one by one, sort of down the list. So I've entered 20, then 18, 21, 22, 20, 19, 31, 21, 24, 22, 19, 23, 18, 21, 21, 22, 20, 19, 27, and 20. If you've done this right, you should see L1 with a 21 there. That means you've entered 20 numbers, and that's the first step.

Now the second step is we're going to take that list, and you can go back, and basically just hit the second quit button to sort of get out of that screen. We're going to go to stats, and then you're going to go to the right, which is basically going to highlight the little calculator section. And you're going to go to 1-variable stats, which should be the very first entry.

So we're going to hit that button over here. It's going to ask you for which list do you want, and you're just going to plug in the list 1. You're just going to hit equals. Don't have to put anything for the frequency list, and then just hit calculate. Now what it spits out over here, is basically everything you need. This first window over here will tell you a lot of the stuff that's calculating either the mean or the standard deviation.

So what's x̄? It's actually the very, very first number on the screen, that's \(21.4\). That is the mean of the sample. For the standard deviation, your calculator doesn't know if the data is from a sample or a population. So it's going to display some extra info. There are two numbers over here that you need to look at. One is \(s_x\), and the other one is \(\sigma_x\). Remember, one's a sample, and one's a population. So basically, you're going to be looking at that \(s_x\) button for a sample. The standard deviation in this dataset is going to be \(3.1\), and I'm just going to keep it rounded to the nearest tenths place.

This tells us the number of data points, which is 20. And if we keep scrolling down, it'll give us some information about the distribution of values, the minimum, the maximum, the quartiles, and the medians. And that's what we need for the next couple of numbers. The first quartile is basically the cutoff where 25% of the data values are below that, and this is \(19.5\). The third quartile, where 75% of the data values are below that, is \(22\). The median gives \(21\).

So that's your five-number summary for the TI-84. Again, if you were asked about the mean, standard deviation, or variance, you'd be able to answer all of that with the information listed here. So that's it for this one, folks. Let me know if you have any questions, and I'll see you in the next one.