Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsin (―√3/2)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arccos (―√3/2)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ (―2)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ 1