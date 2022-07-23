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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 27
Chapter 7, Problem 27

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
tan⁻¹ (tan (π/4))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the function \( \tan^{-1}(x) \), also known as \( \arctan(x) \), is the inverse of the tangent function \( \tan(x) \) but its output (range) is restricted to \( \left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right) \).
Identify the input inside the inverse tangent: \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) \). Since \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) = 1 \), the expression becomes \( \tan^{-1}(1) \).
Now, evaluate \( \tan^{-1}(1) \) by finding the angle \( \theta \) in the interval \( \left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right) \) such that \( \tan(\theta) = 1 \).
Recall that \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right) = 1 \), and since \( \frac{\pi}{4} \) lies within the principal range of \( \arctan \), the value of \( \tan^{-1}(1) \) is \( \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Therefore, the expression \( \tan^{-1}(\tan(\frac{\pi}{4})) \) simplifies to \( \frac{\pi}{4} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, like tan⁻¹ (arctan), reverse the effect of their corresponding trigonometric functions. For example, tan⁻¹(x) returns the angle whose tangent is x, typically within a principal value range to ensure a unique output.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Principal Value Range of arctan

The principal value of arctan is the interval (-π/2, π/2), meaning arctan returns angles only within this range. This restriction ensures the inverse function is well-defined and single-valued, which is crucial when evaluating expressions like tan⁻¹(tan(θ)).
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Periodicity and Simplification of tan and arctan

The tangent function is periodic with period π, so tan(θ) = tan(θ + nπ) for any integer n. When evaluating tan⁻¹(tan(θ)), the result is the angle equivalent to θ within the principal range of arctan, requiring adjustment if θ lies outside (-π/2, π/2).
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Related Practice
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