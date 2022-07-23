Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
arccos (cos (3π/4))
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
tan⁻¹ (tan (π/4))
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
(cot θ ―√3) (2 sin θ + √3) = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
-4 arcsin x = π