Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
4/3 cos⁻¹ x/4 = π
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
arccos (cos (3π/4))
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
tan⁻¹ (tan (π/4))
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
―2 sin² x = 3 sin x + 1
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
-4 arcsin x = π