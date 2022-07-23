Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 cos 3x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 cos 3x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = ½ cos π x
2
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)