Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function

The amplitude of a trigonometric function refers to the maximum distance the function reaches from its midline. In the function y = -2 sin(2πx), the amplitude is given by the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine function, which is 2. This means the graph will oscillate between -2 and 2, but since the sine function is negated, it will reflect the wave vertically.