Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4.19
Chapter 5, Problem 4.19

Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the basic function: The function given is \( y = \csc((1/2)x - \pi/4) \). The cosecant function, \( \csc(x) \), is the reciprocal of the sine function, \( \sin(x) \).
Determine the period of the function: The period of \( \csc(bx) \) is \( \frac{2\pi}{b} \). Here, \( b = \frac{1}{2} \), so the period is \( 4\pi \).
Find the phase shift: The phase shift is determined by the expression \( bx - c \). Here, \( c = \pi/4 \), so the phase shift is \( \frac{\pi/4}{1/2} = \pi/2 \) to the right.
Identify the vertical asymptotes: The vertical asymptotes of \( \csc(x) \) occur where \( \sin(x) = 0 \). For \( \csc((1/2)x - \pi/4) \), solve \( (1/2)x - \pi/4 = n\pi \) for \( x \), where \( n \) is an integer.
Graph the function: Plot the vertical asymptotes and sketch the \( \csc \) curve, which will have branches approaching the asymptotes. The function will repeat every \( 4\pi \) units along the x-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). The cosecant function is undefined wherever the sine function is zero, leading to vertical asymptotes in its graph. Understanding the properties of the sine function is crucial for accurately graphing the cosecant function.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Period of Trigonometric Functions

The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For the cosecant function, the standard period is 2π. However, when the function is transformed, such as by a coefficient in front of x, the period can change. In the given function, the coefficient (1/2) indicates that the period will be stretched to 4π.
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift

Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of a trigonometric function along the x-axis. It is determined by the constant added or subtracted from the variable inside the function. In the function y = csc((1/2)x - π/4), the phase shift can be calculated by setting the inside of the function equal to zero, resulting in a shift of π/2 to the right. This shift affects the starting point of the graph.
Recommended video:
6:31
Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.

y = 2 cos x

942
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = -2 sin 2 πx

855
views
Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

<IMAGE>

675
views
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.


y = sec (x - π/2)

1179
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = (1/2) csc (2x + π/2)

757
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = 2 sin ¼ x

1075
views