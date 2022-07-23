Cosine Function

The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is periodic, with a period of 2π, meaning it repeats its values every 2π units. The graph of y = cos x is a wave that oscillates between 1 and -1, and when multiplied by a coefficient, like 2 in this case, it stretches vertically.