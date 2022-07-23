Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 sin 2 πx
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Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 sin 2 πx
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = 2 sin ¼ x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = π sin πx
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc (x - π/4)