Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For cosine functions, the standard period is 2π. However, when the function is modified, such as by a coefficient in front of x, the period can change. Specifically, for the function y = ½ cos(π/2 x), the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x, which in this case is π/2, resulting in a period of 4.