Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 3
Chapter 5, Problem 3

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function and the transformed function. Here, the base function is \(y = \sin x\) and the transformed function is \(y = 4 \sin x\).
Recall that the coefficient in front of the sine function affects the amplitude, which is the vertical stretch or compression of the graph.
The amplitude of \(y = \sin x\) is 1, since the sine function oscillates between -1 and 1.
The amplitude of \(y = 4 \sin x\) is 4, meaning the graph is stretched vertically by a factor equal to the amplitude.
Therefore, the vertical stretch factor is the ratio of the new amplitude to the original amplitude, which is \(4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Sine Function

The amplitude of a sine function y = a sin x is the absolute value of the coefficient 'a'. It represents the maximum vertical distance from the midline (usually the x-axis) to the peak of the wave, indicating how tall or stretched the graph is.
Recommended video:
5:05
Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Vertical Stretching of Graphs

Vertical stretching occurs when the output values of a function are multiplied by a factor greater than 1, increasing the distance from the x-axis. For y = a sin x, if |a| > 1, the graph is stretched vertically by a factor of |a| compared to y = sin x.
Recommended video:
6:02
Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Basic Sine Function Graph

The basic sine function y = sin x has an amplitude of 1 and a period of 2π. Understanding its shape and properties is essential to recognize how changes in coefficients affect the graph, such as vertical stretches or compressions.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = sin (x + π/4) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = sin x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).

741
views
Textbook Question

An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.

𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t

What is the frequency?

704
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).

769
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = ½ cos π x

2

1039
views
Textbook Question

A rotating beacon is located at point A, 4 m from a wall. The distance a is given by

a = 4 |sec 2πt|,

where t is time in seconds since the beacon started rotating. Find the value of a for each time t. Round to the nearest tenth if applicable.

<IMAGE>

t = 1.24

700
views
Textbook Question

An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.

𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t

What is the period of this motion?

647
views