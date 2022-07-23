Textbook Question
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
704
views
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ sec x
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = -2 sin x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 + 3 sec (2x - π)
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = ½ cos π x
2
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.