Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
3:01 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is an integer less than or equal to 4}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the set notation: The set is defined as all integers \( z \) such that \( z \leq 4 \). This means we are looking for all integer values less than or equal to 4.
Recall that integers include all whole numbers, both positive and negative, including zero: \( \ldots, -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, \ldots \).
Since the condition is \( z \leq 4 \), the set includes 4 and all integers less than 4, extending infinitely in the negative direction.
To list elements explicitly, start from 4 and list integers decreasing by 1: \( 4, 3, 2, 1, 0, -1, -2, -3, \ldots \).
Note that because the set includes all integers less than or equal to 4, it is an infinite set extending indefinitely in the negative direction.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Set Notation
Set notation is a way to describe a collection of elements that share a common property. In this question, the set is defined using a variable and a condition, such as {z | condition}, meaning all elements z that satisfy the given condition are included.
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Integers
Integers are whole numbers that include positive numbers, negative numbers, and zero. Understanding that integers are discrete values without fractions or decimals is essential for listing all elements that meet the condition.
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Inequalities
Inequalities express a relationship where one quantity is less than, greater than, or equal to another. Here, 'less than or equal to 4' means all integers that are 4 or smaller, which guides the selection of elements in the set.
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