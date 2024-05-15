9. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Introduction to Common Polar Equations
Video duration:3m
2
ProblemProblem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=4sin2θ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
3
ProblemProblem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=3+2cosθ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
4
ProblemProblem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=−25cos2θ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
5
ProblemProblem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=1−sinθ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
6
concept
Cardioids
Video duration:3m
7
example
Cardioids Example 1
Video duration:2m
8
ProblemProblem
Graph r=2−2cosθ
A
B
C
D
9
concept
Limacons
Video duration:3m
10
example
Limacons Example 2
Video duration:2m
11
ProblemProblem
Graph r=1+2sinθ
A
B
C
D
12
concept
Roses
Video duration:3m
13
example
Roses Example 3
Video duration:2m
14
ProblemProblem
Graph r=3cos4θ
A
B
C
D
15
concept
Lemniscates
Video duration:2m
16
example
Lemniscates Example 4
Video duration:1m
17
ProblemProblem
Graph r2=9sin2θ
A
B
C
D
