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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 15°

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1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given angle in degrees (15°) into the formula: \(15 \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{15}{180}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, which is 15.
After simplification, express the result as a multiple of \(\pi\) in the form \(\frac{1}{12} \pi\).
Write the final answer as \(\frac{\pi}{12}\) radians.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric applications.
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Understanding π as a Constant

π (pi) is an irrational constant approximately equal to 3.14159, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Expressing angles as multiples of π provides a precise and standardized way to represent radian measures.
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Simplifying Radicals and Fractions

After converting degrees to radians, the result should be simplified as a fraction multiplied by π. Simplifying fractions ensures the answer is in its simplest form, making it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
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