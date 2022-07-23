Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
Find the length of the arc on a circle of radius 20 feet intercepted by a 75° central angle. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.