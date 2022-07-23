Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
<IMAGE>
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
Find the length of the arc on a circle of radius 20 feet intercepted by a 75° central angle. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places.
The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/4
In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 15°