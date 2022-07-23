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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.

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1
Recall that the unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin (0,0) in the coordinate plane. Any point P(x, y) on the unit circle satisfies the equation \(x^2 + y^2 = 1\).
Understand that for a real number \(t\), the point \(P(x, y)\) on the unit circle corresponds to the angle \(t\) (measured in radians) from the positive x-axis. Here, \(x = \cos(t)\) and \(y = \sin(t)\).
Use the coordinates of point \(P(x, y)\) to find the primary trigonometric functions: \(\sin(t) = y\) and \(\cos(t) = x\).
Calculate the other trigonometric functions using the definitions: \(\tan(t) = \frac{\sin(t)}{\cos(t)} = \frac{y}{x}\) (provided \(x \neq 0\)), \(\csc(t) = \frac{1}{\sin(t)} = \frac{1}{y}\) (provided \(y \neq 0\)), \(\sec(t) = \frac{1}{\cos(t)} = \frac{1}{x}\) (provided \(x \neq 0\)), and \(\cot(t) = \frac{1}{\tan(t)} = \frac{\cos(t)}{\sin(t)} = \frac{x}{y}\) (provided \(y \neq 0\)).
Summarize all the trigonometric function values at \(t\) using the coordinates of \(P(x, y)\) and ensure to check for any undefined values where denominators might be zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle Definition

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Each point P(x, y) on the unit circle corresponds to an angle t measured from the positive x-axis, where x = cos(t) and y = sin(t). This relationship allows us to define trigonometric functions based on coordinates.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle

The primary trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, and tangent—can be derived from the coordinates of point P on the unit circle. Specifically, sin(t) = y, cos(t) = x, and tan(t) = y/x (where x ≠ 0). Other functions like secant, cosecant, and cotangent are reciprocals of these.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at a Given Angle

To find the values of trigonometric functions at a real number t, identify the corresponding point P(x, y) on the unit circle. Use the coordinates to compute sine, cosine, and tangent, and then find reciprocal functions if needed. This process links angle measures to function values.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.

sin (2𝜋/3)

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Textbook Question

A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.

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Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.

cos 𝜋/6

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Find the length of the arc on a circle of radius 20 feet intercepted by a 75° central angle. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places.

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Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.


a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

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sin 3𝜋/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 15°

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