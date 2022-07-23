Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 29
Chapter 1, Problem 29

In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. 18°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given angle in degrees into the formula: \(18^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{18}{180}\) to its lowest terms.
Multiply the simplified fraction by \(\pi\) to express the angle in radians.
If needed, use the approximate value of \(\pi \approx 3.1416\) to calculate a decimal value and round it to two decimal places.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric calculations.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Understanding Radians

A radian measures an angle based on the radius of a circle; one radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius. There are 2π radians in a full circle, making radians a natural unit for trigonometry and calculus.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Rounding and Approximation

After converting degrees to radians, results often need to be rounded for simplicity. Rounding to two decimal places means keeping two digits after the decimal point, which balances precision and readability in practical problems.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec² 23° - tan² 23°

865
views
Textbook Question

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.

cos (𝜋/2)

585
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.


a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

<IMAGE>


cot 𝜋/2

460
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 30–32, find the measure of the side of the right triangle whose length is designated by a lowercase letter. Round answers to the nearest whole number.

484
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. tan θ = -2/3, sin θ > 0

568
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

tan 𝜋

995
views