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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 29
Chapter 1, Problem 29

In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec² 23° - tan² 23°

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1
Recall the Pythagorean identity involving secant and tangent: \(\sec^{2} \theta - \tan^{2} \theta = 1\).
Identify the angle in the problem: here, \(\theta = 23^\circ\).
Apply the identity directly by substituting \(\theta = 23^\circ\) into the expression: \(\sec^{2} 23^\circ - \tan^{2} 23^\circ\).
Since the identity holds for all angles where these functions are defined, the expression simplifies to 1 without further calculation.
Therefore, the value of \(\sec^{2} 23^\circ - \tan^{2} 23^\circ\) is 1 by the Pythagorean identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity for Secant and Tangent

The identity sec²θ - tan²θ = 1 is a fundamental Pythagorean identity in trigonometry. It relates the secant and tangent functions of the same angle and allows simplification of expressions without a calculator.
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Definition of Secant and Tangent Functions

Secant (sec θ) is the reciprocal of cosine (1/cos θ), and tangent (tan θ) is the ratio of sine to cosine (sin θ/cos θ). Understanding these definitions helps in applying identities and simplifying trigonometric expressions.
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Using Identities to Simplify Expressions

Trigonometric identities allow rewriting complex expressions into simpler forms. Recognizing which identity applies enables solving problems efficiently without numerical approximation or calculators.
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