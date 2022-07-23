In Exercises 28–29, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 70°
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec² 23° - tan² 23°
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Key Concepts
Pythagorean Identity for Secant and Tangent
Definition of Secant and Tangent Functions
Using Identities to Simplify Expressions
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
cos 9𝜋/2
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
cos (𝜋/2)
In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. tan θ = -2/3, sin θ > 0
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin² 𝜋 + cos² 𝜋 10 10
In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. 18°