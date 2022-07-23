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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 29
Chapter 1, Problem 29

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
cos (𝜋/2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the cofunction identity that relates cosine and sine: \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - x\right) = \sin x\).
Identify the angle in the given expression: here, the angle is \(\frac{\pi}{2}\).
Set up the equation to find the cofunction: we want to express \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)\) as \(\sin\) of some angle \(x\) such that \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right) = \sin x\).
Using the identity, rewrite \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)\) as \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \frac{\pi}{2}\right)\), which simplifies to \(\sin 0\).
Thus, the cofunction with the same value as \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)\) is \(\sin 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identity

Cofunction identities relate the trigonometric functions of complementary angles, where the sum of the angles is π/2 radians (90°). For example, cosine of an angle equals the sine of its complement: cos(θ) = sin(π/2 - θ). This concept helps find equivalent expressions using different trig functions.
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Value of Cosine at π/2

The cosine function at π/2 radians (90°) equals zero. This is a fundamental value on the unit circle, where the point corresponding to π/2 is (0,1), so cos(π/2) = 0. Knowing this helps verify or simplify trigonometric expressions.
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Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric functions for all angles. Angles are measured in radians, where π radians equals 180°. Understanding the unit circle allows visualization of sine and cosine values and their relationships.
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Related Practice
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