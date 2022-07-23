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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 36
Chapter 1, Problem 36

In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c. 3 cos(-t) - cos t

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Recall the even-odd properties of trigonometric functions: cosine is an even function, so \(\cos(-t) = \cos t\).
Substitute \(\cos(-t)\) with \(\cos t\) in the expression: \(3 \cos(-t) - \cos t\) becomes \(3 \cos t - \cos t\).
Combine like terms: \(3 \cos t - \cos t = (3 - 1) \cos t = 2 \cos t\).
Since \(\cos t = b\), rewrite the expression in terms of \(b\): \$2b$.
Thus, the expression \(3 \cos(-t) - \cos t\) simplifies to \$2b$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Properties of Trigonometric Functions

Cosine is an even function, meaning cos(-t) = cos t. This property allows simplification of expressions involving negative angles by replacing cos(-t) with cos t, which is essential for rewriting the given expression in terms of a, b, and c.
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Even and Odd Identities

Basic Trigonometric Identities

Understanding the fundamental identities such as sin²t + cos²t = 1 and tan t = sin t / cos t helps relate the variables a, b, and c. These identities are crucial for expressing trigonometric expressions consistently in terms of the given variables.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Expression Simplification Using Given Variables

The problem requires rewriting trigonometric expressions using the variables a = sin t, b = cos t, and c = tan t. This involves substituting and simplifying expressions by replacing trigonometric functions with their corresponding variables to achieve the desired form.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
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