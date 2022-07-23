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Chapter 1, Problem 36

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.

tan (𝜋/7)

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall the cofunction identity for tangent: \( \tan(\theta) = \cot\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\right) \). This means the tangent of an angle is equal to the cotangent of its complement. Identify the given angle \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{7} \). We want to find a cofunction expression that has the same value as \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{7}\right) \). View full solution Calculate the complementary angle for the cofunction by subtracting \( \theta \) from \( \frac{\pi}{2} \): \( \frac{\pi}{2} - \frac{\pi}{7} \). Simplify the complementary angle: find a common denominator and subtract the fractions to get \( \frac{7\pi}{14} - \frac{2\pi}{14} = \frac{5\pi}{14} \). Write the cofunction expression using the cotangent function: \( \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{7}\right) = \cot\left(\frac{5\pi}{14}\right) \).

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