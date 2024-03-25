Introduction to Trigonometric Identities - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Even and Odd Identities
Example 1
Use the even-odd identities to evaluate the expression.
cos(−θ)−cosθ
0
−cosθ
2cosθ
−2cosθ
Use the even-odd identities to evaluate the expression.
−cot(θ)⋅sin(−θ)
tanθ
−cosθ
cosθ
sin2θcosθ
Select the expression with the same value as the given expression.
sec(−54π)
cos(54π)
−cos(54π)
sec(54π)
−sec(54π)
Select the expression with the same value as the given expression.
sin(−38°)
sin38°
−sin38°
−sin(−38°)
−sin38°1
Pythagorean Identities
Example 2
Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression as a single term.
(1+cscθ)(1−cscθ)
1
−csc2θ
cot2θ
−cot2θ
Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression with no fraction.
1−secθ1
1+secθ
tan2θ1
−cot2θ(1+secθ)
−tan2θ(1+secθ)
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Example 3
Example 4
Simplify the expression.
tan2θ−sec2θ+1
0
1
csc2θ+1
2
Simplify the expression.
sec(−θ)tan(−θ)
sinθ
−sinθ
−cotθ
1
Simplify the expression.
(sin2θtan2θ−1)csc2(θ)cos2(−θ)
cot2θ
tanθ
1
– 1
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
Example 5
Example 6
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
(sin2θtan2θ−1)=sec2θsin2(−θ)
Add the terms on the left side using a common denominator.
Rewrite left side of equation in terms of sine and cosine.
Use even-odd identity to eliminate negative argument on right side of equation.
Rewrite right side of equation in terms of sine and cosine.
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
sec3θ=secθ+cosθtan2θ
Rewrite left side of equation in terms of sine and cosine.
Subtract secθ from both sides.
Use reciprocal identity to rewrite secθ on right side of equation.
Rewrite tan2θ in terms of sine and cosine.
