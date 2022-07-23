In Exercises 44–48, find the reference angle for each angle.
- 11𝜋/3
In Exercises 44–48, find the reference angle for each angle.
- 11𝜋/3
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-2𝜋/3
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
cot 𝜋/12
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-7𝜋/4
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-5𝜋/6
In Exercises 44–48, find the reference angle for each angle.
-410°