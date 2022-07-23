Textbook Question
If θ is an acute angle and cos θ = 1/3, find csc (𝜋/2 - θ).
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If θ is an acute angle and cos θ = 1/3, find csc (𝜋/2 - θ).
In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 8 feet Central Angle, θ: θ = 225°
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos 225°
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 553°