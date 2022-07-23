In Exercises 8–13, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 22𝜋 3
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
tan 0
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Key Concepts
Unit Circle and Coordinates
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Undefined Values of Tangent
In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 8𝜋 3
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
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In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.
csc 7𝜋/6
In Exercises 9–16, evaluate the trigonometric function at the quadrantal angle, or state that the expression is undefined. tan 𝜋
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
tan 30°
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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sec 45°