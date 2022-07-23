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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
Unit circle with coordinates and angles for trigonometric functions in trigonometry course.
tan 0

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1
Identify the angle t for which you want to find tan(t). Here, t = 0.
Recall that on the unit circle, the coordinates of a point corresponding to an angle t are given by (x, y) = (cos(t), sin(t)).
From the unit circle diagram, find the coordinates at t = 0. The coordinates are (1, 0).
Use the definition of the tangent function in terms of sine and cosine: \(\tan(t) = \frac{\sin(t)}{\cos(t)}\).
Substitute the values from the coordinates into the formula: \(\tan(0) = \frac{0}{1}\). Simplify this expression to find the value of tan(0).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Coordinates

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Each point on the circle corresponds to an angle t measured in radians from the positive x-axis. The coordinates (x, y) of each point represent the cosine and sine of the angle t, respectively.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle

The sine, cosine, and tangent functions can be defined using the coordinates of points on the unit circle. For an angle t, cos(t) is the x-coordinate, sin(t) is the y-coordinate, and tan(t) is the ratio y/x, provided x ≠ 0. This allows evaluation of trig functions at various angles using the unit circle.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle

Undefined Values of Tangent

Tangent is undefined when the cosine of the angle is zero because tan(t) = sin(t)/cos(t). On the unit circle, this occurs at points where the x-coordinate is zero, such as t = π/2 and 3π/2. Recognizing these points is essential to determine when tangent values do not exist.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 8–13, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 22𝜋 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 8𝜋 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.

6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.

csc 7𝜋/6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, evaluate the trigonometric function at the quadrantal angle, or state that the expression is undefined. tan 𝜋

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.

tan 30°

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Textbook Question

Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.


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sec 45°

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