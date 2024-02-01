3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
θ=−1.18 rad, (135,−1312)
A
B
sinθ=−1312,cosθ=135,tanθ=−512
C
sinθ=1312,cosθ=135,tanθ=125
D
sinθ=135,cosθ=13−12,tanθ=125
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
θ=225°,(−22,−22)
A
sinθ=−22,cosθ=−22,tanθ=2
B
sinθ=22,cosθ=−22,tanθ=−1
C
sinθ=−22,cosθ=−22,tanθ=1
D
sinθ=22,cosθ=22,tanθ=12
