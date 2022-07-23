Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 83
Chapter 1, Problem 83

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan (-17𝜋/6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angle: \(-\frac{17\pi}{6}\). Since it is negative, we will find a positive coterminal angle by adding \(2\pi\) multiples until the angle is between \(0\) and \(2\pi\).
Add \(2\pi\) (which is \(\frac{12\pi}{6}\)) to \(-\frac{17\pi}{6}\) to find a positive coterminal angle: \(-\frac{17\pi}{6} + \frac{12\pi}{6} = -\frac{5\pi}{6}\). Since this is still negative, add \(2\pi\) again: \(-\frac{5\pi}{6} + \frac{12\pi}{6} = \frac{7\pi}{6}\).
Now, \(\frac{7\pi}{6}\) is between \(0\) and \(2\pi\), so the reference angle is the acute angle between \(\frac{7\pi}{6}\) and the nearest x-axis multiple. Since \(\frac{7\pi}{6}\) is in the third quadrant, the reference angle is \(\frac{7\pi}{6} - \pi = \frac{7\pi}{6} - \frac{6\pi}{6} = \frac{\pi}{6}\).
Recall that \(\tan(\theta)\) is positive in the third quadrant, so \(\tan\left(\frac{7\pi}{6}\right) = \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right)\) with a positive sign.
Use the exact value of \(\tan\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right)\), which is \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}\), to write the exact value of \(\tan\left(-\frac{17\pi}{6}\right)\) as \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angles

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. It helps simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to a corresponding angle in the first quadrant, where trigonometric values are well-known.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Angle Coterminality and Reduction

Angles differing by full rotations (multiples of 2π) share the same terminal side and thus the same trigonometric values. Reducing an angle by subtracting or adding 2π simplifies the angle to an equivalent one within the standard interval [0, 2π) for easier evaluation.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Tangent Function Properties

The tangent function is periodic with period π and is defined as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Its sign depends on the quadrant of the angle, being positive in the first and third quadrants and negative in the second and fourth, which is crucial when determining the exact value using reference angles.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

E

882
views
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

F

591
views
Textbook Question

Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot 19𝜋/6

656
views
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

A

618
views
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

D

679
views
Textbook Question

Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (-17𝜋/3)

748
views