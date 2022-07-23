Find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 4 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 240°
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 81
Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.
A
Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the coordinates of the given point on the circle. From the image, the point is located in the first quadrant, slightly above the positive x-axis.
Determine the reference angle formed by the terminal side of the angle and the positive x-axis. This angle corresponds to the position of the point on the unit circle.
Express the first angle in radians as the reference angle itself, since it lies between 0 and 2𝜋.
Find the second angle by considering the angle with the same terminal side but measured in the negative (clockwise) direction. This angle will be negative and between -2𝜋 and 0.
Write both angles in radians, ensuring they are between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋, and verify that their terminal sides pass through the given point on the circle.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle and Coordinates
The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin in the coordinate plane. Points on the unit circle correspond to angles measured from the positive x-axis, and their coordinates (x, y) represent the cosine and sine of those angles, respectively.
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Angles in Standard Position and Radians
An angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin and its initial side along the positive x-axis. Angles are measured in radians, where 2π radians correspond to a full circle. Angles can be positive (counterclockwise) or negative (clockwise), and multiple angles can share the same terminal side.
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Finding Coterminal Angles
Coterminal angles share the same terminal side but differ by full rotations of 2π radians. To find two angles between -2π and 2π with the same terminal side, add or subtract multiples of 2π from a given angle, ensuring the angles fall within the specified range.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.
F
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Textbook Question
Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot 19𝜋/6
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Textbook Question
Express each angular speed in radians per second. 6 revolutions per second
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Textbook Question
Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.
D
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan (-17𝜋/6)
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