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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 83
Chapter 1, Problem 83

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

D

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of point D on the unit circle. From the image, point D is located in the second quadrant, slightly above the horizontal axis.
Determine the reference angle for point D. The reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the angle and the x-axis. Count the tick marks from the positive x-axis to point D to estimate this angle in terms of \( \pi \).
Express the first angle \( \theta_1 \) in radians between 0 and 2\( \pi \) that corresponds to point D. Since point D is in the second quadrant, \( \theta_1 = \pi - \text{reference angle} \).
Find the second angle \( \theta_2 \) between -2\( \pi \) and 0 that has the same terminal side as point D. This angle can be found by subtracting 2\( \pi \) from \( \theta_1 \), so \( \theta_2 = \theta_1 - 2\pi \).
Verify that both angles \( \theta_1 \) and \( \theta_2 \) have terminal sides passing through point D by considering their positions on the unit circle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Coordinates

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Points on the unit circle correspond to angles measured from the positive x-axis, and their coordinates (x, y) represent the cosine and sine of those angles, respectively.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Angles in Standard Position and Radians

An angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin and its initial side along the positive x-axis. Angles are measured in radians, where one full rotation equals 2π radians. Negative angles represent clockwise rotation, and positive angles represent counterclockwise rotation.
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Drawing Angles in Standard Position

Finding Angles with the Same Terminal Side

Two angles have the same terminal side if they differ by a full rotation of 2π radians. To find two angles between -2π and 2π passing through a given point on the unit circle, identify the reference angle and then add or subtract multiples of 2π to find the corresponding angles within the specified range.
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Finding Missing Side Lengths
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

F

591
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Textbook Question

Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot 19𝜋/6

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Textbook Question

Express each angular speed in radians per second. 6 revolutions per second

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Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

A

618
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Textbook Question

Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (-17𝜋/3)

748
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan (-17𝜋/6)

726
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